Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles among richest people in the UK under 35

Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles are among the UK’s wealthiest people under the age of 35, according to the 2023 Sunday Times 35 under 35 Rich List.

All three musicians were listed as having wealth higher than £150 million after seeing success in both the UK and the US.

Sheeran and Adele both claim spots in the top 10 of the under-35 list – Sheeran, 32, in seventh place with an estimated wealth of £300 million.

It comes following the release of his sixth studio album which became the UK’s fastest selling album of 2023.

Adele, who is now 35, is in ninth place with her wealth estimated as £165 million.

Earlier this year the singer announced an extension of her Las Vegas residency in Nevada, which had previously run from November 2022 to March 2023.

New dates of the high-budget show are due to take place at the Caesar’s Palace Hotel and Casino from June 16 until November 4 2023.

Styles has also seen a run of success in the US with sold out tour dates across the country, including major venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

According to The Sunday Times, the 29-year-old’s wealth is £150 million, putting him in 13th place.

Two of Styles’ former One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan, 29, and Louis Tomlinson, 31, also made the 35 under 35 Rich List.

The pair were joint 29th on the list, both with wealth estimated at £54 million.

Fellow pop superstar Dua Lipa, 27, claimed the number 21 spot on the list with an estimated wealth of £75 million compiled through music, modelling and podcasting.

Elsewhere, Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, both 33, featured on the list.

Radcliffe placed 18th on the list with his worth placed at £92 million, with Watson listed as £60 million through film, drink and her investment firm Hestia Hebe.

Model and actress Cara Delevingne claimed the 33rd spot on the list with an estimated wealth of £50 million.