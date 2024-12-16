Edinburgh Airport tanker drivers call off Christmas and New Year strike
North Air said a pay deal had been reached with Unite the union.
A planned strike over Christmas and New Year by fuel tanker drivers at Edinburgh Airport has been called off, their employer has said.
Unite the union announced last week that tanker drivers from plane refuelling-firm North Air would start a 19-day strike on December 18.
On Monday, North Air said the strike has been called off following a pay deal.
A North Air spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that we have reached an agreement with Unite on pay and that the planned strike at Edinburgh Airport has been called off.”
Unite had previously said members had “overwhelmingly backed strike action” over the festive period as North Air had failed to provide an improved pay deal, after an offer of a 4.5% rise was rejected.
The union warned of possible disruption to flights as the company is the sole fuel supply firm servicing domestic and long-haul routes from the airport.
North Air said it employs 57 people at the airport and of these, 46 are operational workers who deal with refuelling and vehicle movements.
An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said: “We’re pleased that Unite and North Air have reached an agreement.”
Unite was contacted for comment.