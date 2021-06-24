EE to bring back roaming charges when travelling to European countries from 2022

EE will charge customers for mobile usage in other European countries from next year, despite previously saying it had no plans to reintroduce them after Brexit.

The move will affect new customers and those upgrading from July 7, who face a £2 daily fee from January 2022 to use their data, minutes and text allowance when roaming in 47 European destinations.

The Republic of Ireland will be exempt.

BT-owned EE said the move is designed to “support investment into our UK-based customer service and leading UK network”.

Roaming charges when travelling across Europe ended in June 2017, allowing consumers to continue using their mobile plan in other EU nations at no additional cost, with a fair use limit.

Although network providers could choose to bring back charges once the UK had left the EU, the main four – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – said they had no plans to do so.

If you’re an existing EE customer, these charges won’t affect you yet, but make sure you check the small print if you’re due an upgrade in the coming months Ernest Doku, Uswitch.com

“From January next year, EE will introduce a new flat fee of £2 a day for customers wishing to roam across 47 European destinations (with the exception of ROI which is included in domestic plans), allowing them to use their plan’s full data, minutes and texts allowance,” an EE spokesperson said.

“This will apply only to new and upgrading customers signing up to EE from the 7th July 2021 and will support investment into our UK-based customer service and leading UK network.

“Customers travelling abroad for longer will be able to use a 30-day Roam Abroad Pass.

“Essential plan customers will be able to take the Pass for £10, while Smart or Full Works plans customers are able to include the same pass as part of their plan.”

Ernest Doku, a mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, said we must see whether O2, Vodafone and Three follow suit.

“It’s hugely disappointing for consumers to see that situation change so quickly,” he said.

“If you’re an existing EE customer, these charges won’t affect you yet, but make sure you check the small print if you’re due an upgrade in the coming months.

“When it comes to travelling, don’t leave it till the last minute to check the roaming charges for your destination, and always use hotel and cafe wifi when on holiday where possible.”