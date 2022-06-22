Emergency budget needed to tackle cost-of-living ‘bombshell’ – Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats are urging Chancellor Rishi Sunak to implement an emergency budget that would cut VAT to 17.5%.

Dominic McGrath
Wednesday 22 June 2022 13:36
The Liberal Democrats have accused the Conservatives of ‘inaction’ on the cost-of-living crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Liberal Democrats have accused the Conservatives of ‘inaction’ on the cost-of-living crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

Families will be hit with a £1,300 “bombshell” from a combination of tax hikes and inflation, the Liberal Democrats have claimed.

The party urged the UK Government to introduce an emergency budget to tackle the soaring cost of living.

The latest figures on Wednesday from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the rate of inflation rose again in May, remaining at 40-year highs.

Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives are standing by while millions of people suffer from eye-watering levels of inflation

Christine Jardine, Lib Dem Treasury spokeswoman

The rate of consumer prices index (CPI) inflation rose from 9% in April to 9.1% in May, according to the ONS data.

Recommended

Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman, said: “Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives are standing by while millions of people suffer from eye-watering levels of inflation.

“How do they think ordinary families are going to find this extra money?”

The Liberal Democrats said that the hit to families from soaring food and fuel prices is being nearly doubled by a £640 increase in national insurance, income tax and VAT this year.

The party claimed that families are paying an extra £425 on food, drink and clothing than a year ago, while an additional £310 is needed to refill a car.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The Lib Dems are urging the Chancellor to implement an emergency budget that would cut VAT to 17.5%.

The party is also calling for a rural fuel duty cut of 10p a litre, as well as the doubling of the current Rural Fuel Duty Relief scheme and expanding it to more areas.

“Drivers in rural communities are bearing the brunt of devastating fuel price hikes, but the Conservatives are failing to lift a finger to help,” Ms Jardine said.

Recommended

“This Government has hiked taxes at every chance, refusing to slash them to help with the cost-of-living emergency. Even when we know slashing VAT is a sure-fire way to help families while keeping inflation under control.

“The Chancellor, his Prime Minister and his colleagues continue to fail the British people when they need support, if they had any sense or any soul they would implement an emergency budget to cut taxes.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in