Energy bills forecast to rise by 30% in 2022

Britons could see their energy bills rise by 30% next year, analysts have said.

Research agency Cornwall Insight has predicted further volatile gas prices and the potential collapse of even more suppliers could push the energy price cap to about £1,660 in summer.

The forecast is approximately 30% higher than the record £1,277 price cap set for winter 2021-22, which commenced at the start of October.

Craig Lowrey, senior consultant at the firm, said: “With wholesale gas and electricity prices continuing to reach new records, successive supplier exits during September 2021 and a new level for the default tariff cap (£1,277 for a typical dual fuel direct debit customer) for Winter 2021-22, the GB energy market remains on edge for fresh volatility and further consolidation.”

Energy regulator Ofgem reviews the price cap once every six months, and changes it based on the cost that suppliers have to pay for their energy, cost of policies and operating costs, among other things.

In a statement to the BBC Ofgem acknowledged it was a “worrying time for many people”.

However if global gas prices remain high, then when we update the price cap unfortunately the level would increase Ofgem

The regulator added: “The energy price cap covers around 15 million households and will ensure that consumers don’t pay more than is absolutely necessary this winter.

“However if global gas prices remain high, then when we update the price cap unfortunately the level would increase.

“Any customer worried about paying their energy bill should contact their supplier to access the range of support available.”