Energy leaders write to PM urging action on legislation

A group of energy trade bodies have written to the Prime Minister to suggest that she focuses on passing new energy laws that ensure policy keeps up with a rapidly evolving industry.

Bosses at eight trade bodies said that passing the Energy Bill could be the first victory for Liz Truss’s new Government.

They offered to meet with the new team at Downing Street to bring them up to speed with the trade bodies’ priorities.

A recommitment to the Bill would be a welcome signal that your Government remains committed to not only net zero, but the UK’s booming green energy industries Letter to Prime Minister

“The successful passage of the Energy Bill could be your Government’s first major legislative victory,” they said in a letter to the new Prime Minister.

“As the first dedicated energy legislation in a decade, your Government has an opportunity to ensure policy and regulation keeps pace with our ever-evolving energy system, delivering the right infrastructure, in the right place, at the right time.

“The Bill can not only help overcome the unprecedented challenges the sector faces today, but also ensure the country capitalises on the immense opportunities as we transition to net zero.

“A recommitment to the Bill would be a welcome signal that your Government remains committed to not only net zero, but the UK’s booming green energy industries.”

As a first step, CEOs of our respective trade bodies would be happy to brief your policy team on our collective priorities Letter to Prime Minister

The letter was signed by the chief executives of the Energy Networks Association, David Smith; the Association for Decentralised Energy, Lily Frencham; the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, Ruth Herbert; the Energy and Utilities Alliance, Mike Foster; the Global Infrastructure Investor Association, Lawrence Slade; Hydrogen UK, Clare Jackson; Nuclear Industry Association, Tom Greatrex; and Dhara Vyas, the director of advocacy at Energy UK.

They added: “We would therefore be delighted to work with you and your team in Number 10 Downing Street as the Bill passes through Parliament.

“As a first step, CEOs (chief executive officers) of our respective trade bodies would be happy to brief your policy team on our collective priorities.”