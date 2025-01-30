England’s resident doctors in dispute over working conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Resident doctors in England have voted to go into dispute in a row over working conditions.

Members of the BMA, formerly known as junior doctors, said there has been a lack of progress over reforms to overtime and safe working systems.

The BMA’s resident doctors committee voted on Thursday to go into dispute over the issues, saying there had been a lack of progress to non-payment elements of last year’s pay deal, which ended a long-running dispute.

The co-chairs of the resident doctors committee, Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said they will keep talking to the Government in good faith.

“We have had some very helpful and encouraging meetings with the Health Secretary, who wants to see this resolved as much as we do, but an agreement should already have been reached in order to secure important changes to improve working lives of resident doctors,” they said.

“We are clear that this failure to find agreement is an unnecessary delay and so we have voted overwhelmingly in favour of entering dispute.

“If there is not progress, we have been mandated to reinstate the resident doctors rate card, which means resident doctors should be paid the agreed BMA hourly rate for any extra shifts they do.

“However, it is within the Government’s gift to avoid this, and we hope to find agreement before that happens.”