England to scrap quarantine for fully jabbed EU and US visitors

England is to allow US and EU travellers who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus to enter without the need to quarantine.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the new rules will be in place from 4am on Monday August 2.

The Cabinet minister said: “We’re helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK.”

It has not been announced whether the change will apply to people arriving in Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland.

Currently, only travellers who have received two doses of a vaccine in the UK are permitted to enter from an amber country – such as the US and most of the EU – without self-isolating for 10 days, except those returning from France.

But ministers have decided to extend the exemption to those vaccinated in the US and the EU.

Mr Shapps continued: “We’ve taken great strides on our journey to reopen international travel, and today is another important step forward.

“Whether you are a family reuniting for the first time since the start of the pandemic or a business benefiting from increased trade – this is progress we can all enjoy.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: “Our vaccination programme is building a wall of defence against this virus so we can safely enjoy our freedoms again, with seven in 10 adults in the UK now double jabbed.

“By reopening quarantine-free travel for travellers who have been fully vaccinated in European countries and the USA, we’re taking another step on the road to normality which will reunite friends and families and give UK businesses a boost.”

Travellers will be required to take a pre-departure test, and a PCR test on or before the second day after their arrival.

In addition to the EU, the new rules also include arrivals from Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Monaco, Andorra and Vatican City.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said the Government had made “the right decision”.

It will pump vital cash into the travel economy, and help salvage the rest of the summer Paul Charles

He said: “We will now work with colleagues in the industry to boost UK trade, reunite family and friends, and generate billions in new tourist income.”

Sean Doyle, British Airways chief executive, said the move “will allow us to reunite loved ones and get global Britain back in business”.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, told the PA news agency: “The significance of this decision can’t be overestimated.

“It will pump vital cash into the travel economy, and help salvage the rest of the summer.”

No reciprocal deal has been reached with the US, meaning UK visitors are still banned from entering due to coronavirus fears.

Travellers from France to the UK will continue to be required to enter quarantine.

Mr Shapps also announced that international cruises will be permitted to restart from ports in England.