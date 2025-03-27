European carmaker shares drop following Trump tariff plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shares in some of Europe’s biggest carmakers have dropped following US President Donald Trump’s decision to put 25% tariffs on imported vehicles.

The sell-off kicked off soon after stock markets opened on Thursday.

Aston Martin, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, saw its share price fall about 6% shortly after opening.

Shares in German giant BMW Group, which is listed in Frankfurt, fell about 4%, and Volkswagen Group was down about 3%.

BMW is the parent company to Mini and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, while Volkswagen Group comprises brands including Audi and Seat.

Germany’s top stock market index, the Dax, was falling by about 0.9% on Thursday morning.

The US is an important market for cars made in the UK and Europe and exported abroad.

The White House said the move on tariffs will help foster manufacturing within the US, while raising 100 billion US dollars (£77 billion) annually.

But trade group the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) warned the move risks hurting both UK and US manufacturers and consumers.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the UK Government was in “extensive” discussions with the US about what the tariffs will mean for the UK.

Lindsay James, investment strategist at wealth management firm Quilter, said: “Europe will be heavily impacted, with the US accounting for over a fifth of the EU export market and around 18% of UK auto exports.

“In a sector that is vital for the European economy in particular, accounting for around 7% of GDP (gross domestic product) and 6% of employment, there will an obvious blowback on a sector that has already faced considerable headwinds from a painful transition to EVs alongside tighter regulations, in addition to slower replacement cycles from drivers and higher energy costs.

“This has led to the European autos index falling to a level that is more than 15% lower than a decade ago even before this latest blow.”