Evri apologises for parcel delivery delays across UK

Parcel firm Evri has apologised to customers across the UK who are continuing to wait for delayed Christmas deliveries.

The firm said that staff shortages, Royal Mail strikes and bad weather had contributed to the problems and it was working to sort them out.

An Evri spokeswoman said: “We are sorry that some customers are experiencing short, localised delays in receiving their parcels.

“We continue to be impacted by high demand, staff shortages and bad weather conditions but due to the hard work of our local teams, we successfully delivered over three million parcels each day over recent weeks.

“Despite incredible efforts from all of our people, our service has not been as good as we would have liked in some areas, and we are committed to redoubling our efforts this year including a focus on recruitment.

“In some local areas, there are still some delayed parcels that should be cleared over the next few days and we apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment.

“However, in the unlikely event that a parcel hasn’t been delivered within 10 days, we would advise customers to contact their retailer/seller who will in turn contact us if necessary.”

In December, Labour MP Carolyn Harris accused the courier of causing “misery” to people in the run-up to Christmas.

In a letter to Evri chief executive Martijn De Lange, Ms Harris called for an “urgent explanation” for the firm’s “inadequate” service, with parcels being delayed, cancelled and in some cases gone missing.

With thousands of households already struggling during the current cost of living crisis, few will be in a position to replace parcels that do not arrive Carolyn Harris, MP

“With thousands of households already struggling during the current cost of living crisis, few will be in a position to replace parcels that do not arrive,” Harris said in the letter.

“Many will have already stretched their budgets to buy gifts for family and friends, ensuring they purchased in good time for Christmas deliveries.

“A number of well-known and respected retailers have chosen Evri as their delivery partner with the understanding that demand can be met. Yet seeing images from your depots with parcels being sorted on the street, and reading endless social media posts about missing deliveries, suggests that this is far from the case.”

It followed Evri, formerly known as Hermes, having been branded as the worst performing parcel firm for second year running, according to Citizens Advice.

Evri, alongside Yodel, DPD and Amazon Logistics failed to secure even a three-star overall rating out of five after being scored against criteria including customer service, parcel problems and accessibility needs, such as people needing longer to answer the door.