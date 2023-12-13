Ex-BP boss Bernard Looney denied £32.4m over relationships with colleagues

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The former boss of oil giant BP has been denied a £32.4 million payout after the firm found he committed “serious misconduct”.

Bernard Looney resigned from the company in September after failing to be “fully transparent” in disclosures about past relationships with colleagues.

BP said on Wednesday the company sought assurances from Mr Looney in 2022 about these relationships but has now concluded these were “inaccurate and incomplete”.

“Mr Looney knowingly misled the board,” the oil firm said.

“The board has determined that this amounts to serious misconduct.”

As a result, it said £32.4 million worth of salary, pension, bonus payments and shares have been forfeited.

This covered further salary and benefits from the date of his dismissal, as well as an annual bonus for the 2023 financial year, BP said.

The majority of his forfeited pay package was almost £25 million of unvested share awards linked to performance.

It will also “claw back” some cash already paid to Mr Looney, including 50% of the cash bonus paid to him for the 2022 financial year.

BP said this reflected “the decision by the board that Mr Looney should not retain any variable pay relating to service following the date of the misleading assurances”.

Chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss has been acting as interim chief executive while the investigations took place and the firm launched a search for a new boss.