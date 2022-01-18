EY fined almost £5m for Thomas Cook auditing failures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EY has been fined nearly £5 million for breaching auditing standards when it checked the accounts of Thomas Cook before the high street travel agent collapsed in 2019.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said the failings in 2018 were “particularly serious” given Thomas Cook’s precarious financial position at the time.

The historic travel agent collapsed in 2019, resulting in 9,000 job losses and a large-scale effort to repatriate around 150,000 holidaymakers who were overseas at the time.

It rebranded as an online travel company about a year after the chain went bust.

The FRC, which is in charge of regulating auditors and accountants, said it was imposing sanctions on EY and the audit engagement partner at the time, Richard Wilson, for audits it conducted in the 2017 and 2018 financial years.

EY’s initial £6.5 million fine was reduced by 25% to £4.88 million because the firm admitted to serious breaches of standards.

Mr Wilson also saw his individual fine reduced from £140,000 to £105,000.

The breaches related to work on two areas of Thomas Cook’s financial statement, its so-called “goodwill impairment” and “going concern” status which the FRC said were “fundamental to its financial position and performance”.

Failures to audit the goodwill balance – which shows the value of a company beyond its physical assets, such as its customer base or brand reputation – were particularly serious given Thomas Cook’s deteriorating trading performance, the watchdog said.

In terms of the going concern status, EY and Mr Wilson were found to have not properly challenged the company’s management to determine whether there was any uncertainty about Thomas Cook’s ability to keep operating.

Claudia Mortimore, deputy executive counsel for the FRC, said: “EY and Mr Wilson’s failure to challenge robustly and to apply sufficient professional scepticism in these crucial areas led to significant breaches of auditing standards in both audit years.

“The failings in 2018 are particularly serious given Thomas Cook’s financial position and the heightened risks surrounding the audit work.”

The FRC stressed it was not suggesting the breaches were intentional or reckless and that both EY and Mr Wilson co-operated with the investigation.

EY said it “deeply regrets” that the audits fell below the standards of the watchdog.

“The delivery of high-quality audits remains our priority and we deeply regret that the 2017 and 2018 audits of Thomas Cook fell below the standards that we expect,” a spokesman said.

“We are committed to learning from these mistakes and have strengthened our procedures, training and guidance, as well as our global audit methodology, to address the issues identified.”

It added that the company was “reinforcing a culture of professional scepticism” within its auditing teams.