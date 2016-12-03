Fact check: Parts of British Steel were sold in 2016

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A widely shared online post claimed that “Boris Johnson sold British Steel to the Chinese for £1 in 2019.”

Evaluation

Tata Steel, a private company, sold its Scunthorpe steel plant and other parts of the business for £1 in 2016, long before Mr Johnson became prime minister.

The plant, and other parts of British Steel, were sold out of liquidation in 2019 when Mr Johnson was in power. The value of that deal was reported as either £50 million or £70 million.

The facts

In April 2016 – when David Cameron was prime minister and Mr Johnson was still mayor of London – Tata Steel agreed a deal to sell its Long Products Europe business to Greybull Capital.

The Long Products Europe business included among other things the Scunthorpe steel plant.

The sale was for “a nominal consideration” the press release at the time said – that is to say that Greybull paid a small amount of money for the Long Products Europe business. The nominal consideration was reported at the time to be £1 or one euro.

Three years later, in May 2019, the business that Greybull had bought – now known as British Steel Limited – was ordered into compulsory liquidation by the High Court.

Following that, parts of British Steel Limited, including the Scunthorpe plant, were bought by Jingye Steel in November 2019.

This was during the premiership of Boris Johnson.

The value of the deal was not announced. There were conflicting reports in the press about what Jingye paid, ranging from £50 million to £70 million.

