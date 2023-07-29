Farage continues account closure crusade with new website

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage will continue to campaign on behalf of people whose bank accounts have been shut – with a new website launched to tackle de-banking.

It comes as former prime minister Liz Truss said she was “appalled” at the treatment of the former Ukip leader, whose bank account closure by Coutts sparked a crisis at its parent company NatWest.

Launching his campaign, Mr Farage said he wants to “fight back against the big banks that have let us down”.

The AccountClosed.org website currently asks visitors: “A major scandal is emerging – banks are unfairly closing accounts, do you think it is time to stop this?”

In a six-minute video on Twitter, now known as X, Mr Farage said: “We will build together, I believe, if you engage, a very, very significant and powerful group of people.

“And Parliament will listen, ministers will listen, prime ministers and leaders of the opposition will listen.”

Mr Farage’s crusade against NatWest has led to the resignation of chief executive Dame Alison Rose and Coutts’s boss Peter Flavel, with the campaign on account closures winning the backing of ministers and Tory MPs.

Dame Alison quit after admitting being the source of a BBC report suggesting Mr Farage fell below the financial threshold to hold an account with high-net-worth bank Coutts, triggering concerns she breached confidentiality rules.

NatWest’s chairman Sir Howard Davies, though, has resisted pressure from Mr Farage and others to quit, insisting it is important for the bank’s stability that he stays on the board.

Not being able to get a mortgage or open a new bank account… is hardly going to draw many new aspiring candidates into the pool of potential future MPs Liz Truss

On Friday, City minister Andrew Griffith, who led the Government response to the issue, said Sir Howard should remain in post.

Ms Truss added her voice to defenders of Mr Farage, writing in The Sunday Telegraph that “heads have rightly rolled” in the wake of the row.

She took aim at rules and risk tests for politically exposed persons, which she said have made “elected representatives automatically subject to added suspicion”.

“Not being able to get a mortgage or open a new bank account… is hardly going to draw many new aspiring candidates into the pool of potential future MPs,” she wrote.

She said: “What has happened at NatWest is a microcosm of what has gone wrong both in the boardrooms and the treasuries across many Western economies.

“The saga shows how a powerful technocracy presides over an increasingly opaque system, while elected politicians – in particular those politicians whose views do not find favour at London dinner parties – are treated with suspicion.”

It comes as senior Tory MP David Davis, writing in The Sun, suggested he will bring forward a private member’s bill in the Commons to “guarantee everyone has a right to a bank account”.