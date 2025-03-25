Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Finance workers to stage fresh strikes in dispute over pay

Members of Unite working for Capita’s Life and Pensions division in Glasgow and Manchester will walk out on Wednesday until April 7.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 25 March 2025 18:21 GMT
Members of Unite working for Capita’s Life and Pensions division in Glasgow and Manchester will walk out until April 7 (Alamy/PA)
Members of Unite working for Capita’s Life and Pensions division in Glasgow and Manchester will walk out until April 7 (Alamy/PA)

Finance workers are to stage fresh strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite working for Capita’s Life and Pensions division in Glasgow and Manchester will walk out on Wednesday until April 7, then taking further action for the following few weeks.

The workers went on strike earlier this year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members have waited a year for a fair pay deal and have been met with nothing but delay, excuses and an offer that fails to meet the cost-of-living pressures they face.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in