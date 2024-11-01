Financial watchdog warns it will ‘take action’ against Crispin Odey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK financial watchdog has said Crispin Odey’s response to allegations of sexual misconduct breached its rules and “lacked integrity”.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a new warning notice that it plans to “take action” against the hedge fund boss as a result.

It reported that his “behaviour towards both Odey Asset Management and the FCA lacked candour” after allegations of misconduct were made against him.

Founded in 1991, Mr Odey’s firm made headlines for its big bets on the British economy, making hundreds of millions of pounds from the Brexit vote in 2016.

His hedge fund empire quickly fell apart after the Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported sexual harassment and assault complaints in June 2023.

They included claims from several women, who reportedly had social or professional relationships with Mr Odey, that they had been abused or harassed by him, with some alleging he sexually assaulted them.

Mr Odey has previously denied the allegations against him, telling the FT they were “rubbish”. In May, he sued the FT for libel. He has called himself the victim of a “witch hunt”.

The FCA launched an investigation into his conduct, which is ongoing.

In the warning notice, the regulator did not comment on the accusations against Mr Odey, but was critical of his response to Odey Asset Management and the regulator.

Mr Odey has the right to respond to the findings and appeal against them to the FCA.

In the notice, it said Mr Odey “used improper means to protect his own interests and achieve his objectives” following the allegations.

“The FCA considers that during the relevant period Mr Odey demonstrated a lack of integrity in that his actions were deliberately designed to frustrate Odey AM’s ongoing disciplinary process into his conduct, in order to protect his own interests,” it said.

The FCA also said he “showed a reckless disregard for Odey AM’s governance and caused Odey AM to breach certain regulatory requirements”.