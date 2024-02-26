Jump to content

Financier Lord Jacob Rothschild dies at 87

The British peer started his career in the family bank, NM Rothschild & Sons, in 1963.

Holly Williams
Monday 26 February 2024 10:32
Financier Lord Jacob Rothschild who has died at the age of 87, his family have announced (Family/PA)
(PA Media)

Financier and member of the Rothschild banking family, Lord Jacob Rothschild, has died at the age of 87, his family has announced.

The British peer started his career in the family bank, NM Rothschild & Sons, in 1963, before going on to co-found the then J Rothschild Assurance Group, now St James’s Place, with Sir Mark Weinberg in 1980.

He also founded Windmill Hill Asset Management to manage the family’s philanthropic portfolio.

Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many peoples’ lives

Lord Jacob's family

During his career, he also held roles such as deputy chairman at the then BSkyB Television and was also chairman of trustees at The National Gallery.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the family said: “Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many people’s lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather.

“He will be buried in accordance with Jewish custom in a small family ceremony and there will be a memorial at a later date to celebrate his life.”

