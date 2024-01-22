Firms in critical financial distress across the UK
The number of businesses in critical financial distress rose by more than a quarter during the final three months of 2023.
The latest Red Flag Alert report from Begbies Traynor has revealed that more than 47,000 firms have started 2024 in critical financial distress.
Here is a list of the companies seen as being on the edge of collapse by region:
London – 14,221
South East – 7,884
Midlands – 5,696
North West – 4,951
Yorkshire – 3,303
South West – 3,271
East of England – 2,960
Scotland – 2,245
Wales – 1,360
North East – 836
Northern Ireland – 747