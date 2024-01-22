Jump to content

Firms in critical financial distress across the UK

The number of businesses in critical financial distress rose by more than a quarter during the final three months of 2023.

Holly Williams
Monday 22 January 2024 08:57
Boarded up shops in Rotherham as it was revealed that thousands of firms have started 2024 in critical financial distress (John Giles/PA)
Boarded up shops in Rotherham as it was revealed that thousands of firms have started 2024 in critical financial distress (John Giles/PA)
(PA Archive)

The latest Red Flag Alert report from Begbies Traynor has revealed that more than 47,000 firms have started 2024 in critical financial distress.

Here is a list of the companies seen as being on the edge of collapse by region:

London – 14,221

South East – 7,884

Midlands – 5,696

North West – 4,951

Yorkshire – 3,303

South West – 3,271

East of England – 2,960

Scotland – 2,245

Wales – 1,360

North East – 836

Northern Ireland – 747

