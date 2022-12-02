Flights will be disrupted at Heathrow as workers confirm strike in pay row
Around 350 members of the Unite union working for Menzies will walk out for 72 hours from 4am on Friday December 16.
Ground handlers employed by a private contractor at Heathrow Airport are to strike in a row over pay.
Around 350 members of Unite working for Menzies will walk out for 72 hours from 4am on Friday December 16.
The action will lead to some flight disruption, the union said.
General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Menzies needs to have a long, hard look at itself.
“This is a highly lucrative company, which has made a fair pay offer to one group of its workers but isn’t prepared to make a similar offer to its ground handlers.
“Unite is entirely dedicated to defending its members’ jobs, pay and conditions.
“Our members at Menzies will continue to receive the union’s complete support.”
Unite said the ground handlers have been offered a flat rate increase – which it branded a real-terms pay cut.
A Heathrow spokesman said: “We are aware of industrial action proposed by Menzies colleagues from 16-18 December.
“We encourage airport partners who would be affected to continue with their contingency planning and we will support them to minimise the impact on passengers, should the strike go ahead.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.