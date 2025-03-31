Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food inflation continued to edge up in March, despite retailers doing “all they can” to avert pressures bearing down on the industry, figures show.

Food prices overall are now 2.4% higher than last March, up from 2.1% in February and above the three-month average of 2%, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NIQ Shop Price Index.

Ambient food inflation saw the biggest increase, to 3.7% from February’s 2.8%, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages both recording price increases because of duty changes and the hangover from high global sugar prices.

Fresh food prices are 1.4% higher than a year ago, a slight dip from February’s 1.5%.

Shop prices overall are 0.4% cheaper than last March, a slowing on last month’s 0.7% decline, driven by clothing and footwear falling into double digit deflation as a result of weak consumer demand.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retailers continue to do all they can to protect customers from the cost pressures bearing down on the industry.

“Prices fell for most non-food categories, which kept year-on-year overall shop prices in deflation, but at a reduced rate compared to February.

“With retailers bracing for significant extra costs which kick in later this week as a result of the Budget, inflation will likely accelerate in the coming months.

“Along with new packaging taxes later this year, retailers will be shouldering an additional £7 billion in costs. It is crucial that the Employment Rights Bill and business rates reform don’t further inflate costs and increase red tape.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “There is competition on the high street as retailers look to pull in reluctant shoppers with seasonal promotions.

“However, with upwards pressure on prices, retailers may also need some focused price cuts to help footfall in the run up to the late Easter.”