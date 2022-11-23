Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former Claridges owner Derek Quinlan files for bankruptcy

It comes after a lengthy period paying off debt to Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency.

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 23 November 2022 16:10
Derek Quinlan (Yui Mok/PA)
Derek Quinlan (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

Irish financier and former Claridges owner Derek Quinlan has filed for bankruptcy.

Mr Quinlan said an ongoing legal dispute with the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) in Ireland has prevented him from working and means he has been unable to fight a separate legal case.

He has pursued the bankruptcy claim at the High Court in London.

The property investor built up a multibillion-euro portfolio leading Quinlan Private in the 2000s, building stakes in Savoy Hotel Group and investing in a number of other key venues, including Claridges and the Connaught.

He ran into financial difficulties after the 2009 financial crisis, and resigned from Quinlan Private in 2009.

Recommended

In April 2011, NAMA – a body set up by the Irish Government after its financial crash – appointed a receiver to take charge of a number of Mr Quinlan’s properties after he failed to repay millions of euros in loans.

On Wednesday, Mr Quinlan said NAMA had rejected “every effort” to settle over the following years.

“We have been unable to reach an agreement, even though I have repaid NAMA 3.1 billion euros in personal and associated debt,” he said in a statement.

He was forced to sell a number of properties, including London prime property assets, as a result.

Mr Quinlan had previously faced bankruptcy petitions by Edgeworth Capital, the fund owned by billionaire Robert Tchenguiz.

After purchasing the headquarters of Banco Santander in Madrid in September 2008, Edgeworth and Aabar Investments acquired Mr Quinlan’s personal debt of around 75 million euros.

Recommended

Mr Quinlan said he has been unable to restart his career and repay the debt as his battle continued with NAMA.

In a letter he said: “However, it should be emphasised that I am not acceding to Tchenguiz’s bankruptcy petition and the purported petition debt; and the grounds upon which the petition has been presented remain disputed.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in