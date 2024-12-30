Former HSBC and Rolls-Royce bosses knighted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The former chiefs of HSBC and Rolls-Royce have been knighted, as leaders from across the business world were among the people receiving New Year Honours.

Noel Quinn, the banking giant’s chief executive from 2019 until September, received a knighthood for services to finance and net zero.

The former executive, 62, retired in September after leading the bank through the Covid-19 pandemic.

He carried out a turnaround plan which took the lender from underperformance to record profits in 2023.

In 2020, Mr Quinn also outlined HSBC’s goal of hitting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and announced a more detailed transition plan four years later.

Former Rolls-Royce boss Warren East, 63, also received a knighthood for services to the economy and net zero.

Mr East led the jet engine manufacturer between 2015 and 2022, steering it through a turbulent period for the aviation industry during the pandemic.

Andrew Haines, 60, the chief executive of Network Rail, received a knighthood for services to the transport sector and the economy.

Mr Haines is in charge of the Government’s transition team which will take the rail industry from a privatised model to one which is publicly run.

Before joining Network Rail in 2018 he headed up the Civil Aviation Authority for nine years.

Among the others to be named from the business world were: Leena Nair, 65, the chief executive of fashion giant Chanel, who was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Baroness Poppy Gustafsson, 42, co-founder of British tech security giant Darktrace, was made a CBE for services to the cyber security industry.

Baroness Gustafsson was named a minister for investment at the Treasury in October as part of Keir Starmer’s new Labour Government.

Elsewhere, the current and former heads of the British Business Bank, a publicly owned financing company, were made CBEs.

Louis Taylor, 58, and Catherine Lewis La Torre, 59, were handed the honours for services to business and trade.

Richard Price, managing director at Marks & Spencer, was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Mr Price, who oversees M&S’s clothing, home and beauty ranges, was given the honour for services to fashion.

Kan Koo, chief executive of the Cosmo restaurant chain was also made an MBE for services to the hospitality industry.

Miles Celic, 51, boss of the lobby group TheCityUK, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to finance and professional services.