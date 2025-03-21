Four sports broadcasters fined £4m after colluding on freelance pay rates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four of the UK’s biggest sports broadcast and production firms have been fined more than £4 million after colluding on freelance pay rates.

The UK’s competition regulator said on Friday that BT, IMG, ITV and BBC will pay fines totalling £4.24 million as a result.

The Competition and Markets Authority found the four companies shared sensitive information about fees for freelance workers such as camera operators and sound technicians.

Sky also admitted to breaking the law but avoided a fine after alerting the CMA to its involvement before an investigation was launched.

The five firms involved often engaged freelancers to assist the production and broadcast of sports content including major football matches and rugby tournaments.

The CMA said it found 15 instances where a pair of companies would illegally share information about pay, including on day rates and pay increases.

It said this was done so that the companies could coordinate how much to pay freelancers.

In one example, one of the companies told another they have “no intention of getting into a bidding war” but “want to be aligned and benchmark the rates”, according to the investigation.

Juliette Enser, executive director for competition enforcement at the CMA, said: “Millions watch sports on TV each day, with production teams working behind the scenes to make this possible – and it is only right they are paid fairly.

“Companies should set rates independently of each other so pay is competitive – not doing so could leave workers out of pocket.

“Employers must ensure those who hire staff know the rules and stick to them to prevent this happening in the future.”

Separately, on Friday the regulator also launched an investigation into non-sports TV production and broadcasting.

It said BBC, Hartswood Films, Hat Trick Productions, ITV, Red Planet Pictures, Sister Pictures and Tiger Aspect Productions are all under investigation.