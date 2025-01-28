Foxtons sees sales under offer surge to nine-year high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Estate agency Foxtons has seen the number of London properties under offer surge to its highest level since the Brexit vote as first-time buyers rush to complete ahead of stamp duty changes.

The London-based chain said its pipeline of under-offer sales started 2025 “significantly” higher than a year earlier and at its highest since 2016, which it hopes will “underpin” overall revenue growth in the first quarter.

“The growth in the under-offer pipeline is partly driven by first-time buyer activity ahead of increased stamp duty rates from April 2025, which may result in some buyer activity being accelerated into the first quarter of 2025 ahead of the deadline,” Foxtons said.

The rush in sales comes ahead of changes to stamp duty that were announced in the Budget, which will see first-time buyer discounts become less generous.

We start the year with the highest opening under-offer pipeline since the Brexit vote in 2016 Guy Gittins, Foxtons chief executive

From April 1, the “nil rate” stamp duty threshold for first-time buyers will decrease from £425,000 to £300,000.

The wider nil rate threshold will also drop across the board for residential property purchases, from £250,000 down to £125,000.

Foxtons added that the sales business was “well positioned” to return to profitability this year, if the upbeat market conditions continue.

“Early data indicates new buyer activity in 2025 remains above prior year levels, despite recent uncertainty on the interest rate outlook and consumer confidence,” the group said.

But it cautioned that buyer demand would be sensitive to the “speed and extent of future interest rate reductions, with faster interest rate cuts providing an opportunity for accelerated growth”.

Overall, the firm saw revenues jump 11% to around £163 million in 2024, with underlying earnings up by about a third to £19 million, both of which it said were better than expected.

Sales revenues grew by about 30% over the year, as a 10% rebound in transactions by volume offset broadly flat prices.

Lettings sales lifted about 5%, with 11% growth quarter-on-quarter in the final three months, it added.

Guy Gittins, chief executive of Foxtons, said: “We enter 2025 with optimism.

“We expect the lettings business to remain resilient and, in sales, we start the year with the highest opening under-offer pipeline since the Brexit vote in 2016.”