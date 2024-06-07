French strike disrupts Calais-Dover ferries

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ferry passengers attempting to sail from Calais to Dover are suffering major disruption due to strike action in the French port.

Operators P&O Ferries, Irish Ferries and DFDS have cancelled, delayed or rerouted sailings because of the national dispute over pension reforms.

P&O Ferries issued an alert to customers shortly before 8am on Friday which stated: “Our check-in is currently suspended.

“Rest assured if you miss your booked departure, we will get you on the next available.”

It advised passengers travelling to Calais to use toilet facilities before they reach the port, bring refreshments and “plan for a wait on arrival”.

Irish Ferries cancelled at least four sailings on Friday, while DFDS rerouted all its Calais-Dover crossings to Dunkirk, which is around 30 miles to the east of Calais.