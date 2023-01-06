Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fresh talks to be held in Royal Mail dispute

Members of the Communication Workers Union staged a series of strikes last year in a bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.

Alan Jones
Friday 06 January 2023 19:35
Members of the Communication Workers Union staged a series of strikes last year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Members of the Communication Workers Union staged a series of strikes last year (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Archive)

Fresh talks are to be held in a bid to resolve the long-running Royal Mail dispute.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) staged a series of strikes last year in a bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We welcome the CWU’s agreement to recommence facilitated talks through Acas.

The talks will commence on Monday January 9 and run through to Friday January 20

Royal Mail spokesperson

“Royal Mail is committed to reaching an agreement to resolve the current pay and change disputes to secure the company’s future and its employees’ long-term job security.

Recommended

“The talks will commence on Monday January 9 and run through to Friday January 20.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in