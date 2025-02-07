FTSE 100 eases back from record highs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 has ended the week in the red, falling back from the record highs set earlier in the week.

London’s biggest stock index fell 27 points to finish the day at 8,701, or a 0.3% drop.

The export-heavy FTSE was weighed down partly by a recovery in the value of the pound, which rose early in the day against the dollar after falling sharply on Thursday.

Sterling gained compared to the dollar on Friday before falling back later on to 0.3% down at 1.239. It was up 0.3% against the euro at 1.200.

The FTSE 100 had reached a record closing high earlier in the week, after the Bank of England cut interest rates.

It came as UK house prices increased by 0.7% month-on-month in January to reach a new record average high and sit just shy of £300,000, according to Halifax.

In Europe, France’s Cac 40 fell 0.4%, and in Frankfurt the Dax was also down 0.6%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was 0.7% in the red and the Dow Jones had fallen 0.6%.

In company news, high street lender TSB revealed a jump in profits for the past year, despite facing a “challenging mortgage market”.

The Spanish-owned bank recorded a pre-tax profit of £290.4 million for 2024, up 22.4% on the previous year.

It said the rise was driven by reductions in the firm’s operating expenses and impairment costs for the year.

Lower restructuring costs helped to offset the impact of higher inflation and the new Bank of England levy, the company added.

And Marks & Spencer shares fell after it revealed that its managing director of clothing, Richard Price, is leaving the retailer.

Its stock price fell 2.4% on Friday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Pershing Square, up 74p to 4246p, Fresnillo, up 12p to 765p, CocaCola HBC, up 46p to 3036p, Vodafone, up 0.94p to 68.94p, and Antofagasta, up 23p to 1806.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Barratt Redrow, down 18.2p to 434.8p, Mondi, down 45.5p to 1261p, JD Sports, down 2.44p to 82.3p, Taylor Wimpey, down 3.4p to 116.5p, and Berkeley Group, down 100p to 3716p.