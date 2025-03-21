FTSE 100 loses ground as airline stocks slump following Heathrow fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 fell on Friday, weighed down by airline stocks after a fire closed Heathrow Airport.

London’s blue-chip index was down 55 points to finish the day at 8,647, a 0.6% drop.

The UK’s biggest airport was closed for most of Friday because of a blaze at a nearby electricity substation.

Heathrow previously warned it expected “significant disruption” over the coming days, but in its most recent update the airport said it hopes to run a “full operation” on Saturday.

Around 200,000 passengers have been affected by the closure of what is Europe’s busiest airport.

British Airways owner International Airlines Group fell 2.9%, while easyJet fell 0.9%.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said the development, and subsequent fall in airline stocks, “will have stirred uncomfortable memories for the industry of the disruption it endured during the pandemic”.

Meanwhile on Wall Street, the S&P 500 was down 0.2% and the Dow Jones down 0.1% shortly after UK markets closed.

Germany’s Dax index fell 0.5% and France’s Cac 40 dropped 0.6%.

Sterling was down 0.4% against the dollar at 1.2918, while it was roughly level against the euro at 1.1942.

In company news, the boss of JD Wetherspoon warned that the pub firm will come under pressure from surging labour costs and tax disparities with retail rivals over the coming year.

However, the firm – which runs 796 pubs across the UK – revealed a 5% rise in sales in recent weeks and pointed towards positive trading for the rest of the year.

Tim Martin, founder and chairman, said the group is on track for a “reasonable” performance over 2025 despite pressures on consumer budgets.

But the company reported lower profits for the past year and said it will face further cost pressures.

Shares fell 9.4% on Friday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Vodafone, up 0.9p to 75.34p, British Land, up 3.4p to 369.6p, LondonMetric Property, up 1.5p to 181.1p, BT, up 1.15p to 164.35p, and Compass Group, up 16p to 2424p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, down 4.06p to 75.76p, Croda, down 148p to 2889p, Antofagasta, down 92p to 1817.5p, Glencore, down 10.8p to 299.2p, and Anglo American, down 71.5p to 2255p.