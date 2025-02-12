FTSE 100 notches another record while US inflation rises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 reached a record high at the close of trading for a third consecutive day on Wednesday.

London’s biggest stock index gained 30 points to finish the day at 8,807, or a 0.3% rise.

Most of the FTSE’s biggest names rose in value on Wednesday, with AstraZeneca and BP among those making gains.

But the biggest rise in value came from insurance giant Prudential, after it said it is considering spinning off its Indian asset management arm.

Shares in the company shot up 5.8%, after it said net proceeds from any sale or divestment would be returned to its shareholders.

Elsewhere, Wall Street slipped after US inflation was higher than expected in January, rising to 3% after economists expected it to remain at 2.9%.

The move makes the Federal Reserve less likely to lower interest rates, as US President Donald Trump has urged it to.

The S&P 500 was 0.4% in the red while the Dow Jones had fallen 0.6% as UK markets were closing.

It also pushed the value of the pound down against the dollar, which usually helps the export-heavy FTSE 100.

Sterling was down 0.1% against the dollar at 1.2433, while it was 0.3% behind against the euro at 1.1976.

In Europe, France’s Cac 40 rose 0.2%, and in Frankfurt the Dax increased 0.5%.

In company news, merchant bank Close Brothers warned it expects to set aside up to £165 million in its first half to cover possible costs around the car loans commission scandal.

The lender said the estimate follows a “thorough assessment” of developments in the saga, but warned there remains “significant uncertainty” over the outcome of appeals and an ongoing review by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Close Brothers shares fell 4.4%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Prudential, up 39.4p to 722p, Entain, up 36p to 696p, Barratt Redrow, up 23.1p to 460.1p, Croda, up 81p to 3131p, and Kingfisher, up 6.3p to 252.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Glencore, down 8.65p to 341p, Centrica, down 2.95p to 137.05p, St James’s Place, down 20p to 1097p, Games Workshop, down 250p to 14410p, and United Utilities, down 16.8p to 983.2p.