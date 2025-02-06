FTSE 100 notches new record after Bank of England cuts rates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 reached a record high on Thursday after the Bank of England announced that it is cutting interest rates.

London’s blue-chip index gained 104 points to finish the day at 8,727, or a 1.2% rise.

It comes after the Bank cut rates to 4.5%, but presented a gloomy economic outlook for the UK over the next year.

Policymakers said economic growth is going to be half as much as they previously thought, at just 0.75%, while interest rates are going to rise faster than expected.

The pound plunged on the announcement, falling more than 1.1% against the dollar before recovering to about 0.6% down at the close of trading, at 1.244. It was 0.3% down against the euro at 1.199.

Nonetheless, governor Andrew Bailey said the Bank stood ready to cut rates again this year, boosting the FTSE.

Danni Hewson, an analyst at finance firm AJ Bell, said the announcement gave the market “a shot of adrenaline”.

She said: “The latest interest rate cut from the Bank of England might come with warnings about weak growth and the unpleasant return of higher prices, but today investors were happy to look past that and focus instead on the prospect of more cuts this year than had previously been priced in.”

In Europe, France’s Cac 40 rose 1.5%, and in Frankfurt the Dax was also up 1.5%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was 0.2% up and the Dow Jones was down 0.3%.

In company news, AstraZeneca, one of the biggest companies on the index, said revenues jumped by almost a fifth in the past year amid strong sales of its cancer treatments. Shares surged by 7% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, car dealership Vertu Motors blamed Budget cost hikes for job cuts announced on Thursday.

It is understood the number of jobs being axed is minimal, but that the group will reduce roles by not replacing workers when they leave.

Shares fell 7.5% on Thursday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were AstraZeneca, up 660p to 11786p, Antofagasta, up 88.5p to 1783.5p, Anglo American, up 118p to 2450p, easyJet, up 24.2p to 529.2p, and Barclays, up 12.2p to 307.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were SSE, down 53p to 1568.5p, Centrica, down 4.05p to 137.85p, London Stock Exchange, down 335p to 11760p, Pearson, down 30.5p to 1321.5p, and Compass Group, down 56p to 2734p.