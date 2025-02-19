FTSE 100 slides after higher inflation dampens rate cut hopes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 slumped on Wednesday after UK inflation figures came in higher than expected and one of the index’s biggest firms said it could leave.

London’s blue-chip index fell 54 points to finish the day at 8,713, or a 0.6% fall.

Earlier in the day, official figures showed that UK inflation hit 3% last month, its highest level since March 2024.

Plane fares, rising food costs and a sharp jump in private school fees all contributed to the rise in living costs.

As a result, City traders reduced their bets on interest rate cuts later this year, as the Bank of England seeks to bring inflation back down to its 2% target rate.

Economists have predicted that interest rates will come down further from their current 4.5% level, but that there could be a slowdown in cuts after three in the past six months.

Sterling was down 0.4% against the dollar at 1.2575, while it was 0.02% behind the euro at 1.2080.

In Europe, France’s Cac 40 fell 1.2%, and in Frankfurt the Dax fell 1.8%.

Stateside, the S&P 500 was 0.1% in the green while the Dow Jones had fallen 0.2% as UK markets were closing.

In company news, mining group Glencore revealed it is considering moving its main stock market listing away from London in what could mark yet another blow to the capital’s market.

Gary Nagle, chief executive of Switzerland-based Glencore, told reporters after unveiling annual results that the group is looking at whether other exchanges are “better suited to trade our securities”.

The FTSE 100 firm’s primary listing is currently in London, although it is also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Shares fell 7.6% on Wednesday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Unilever, up 61p to 4401p, SSE, up 17p to 1480.5p, Pershing Square, up 52p to 4540p, Pearson, up 15p to 1363p, and National Grid, up 9.4p to 953p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Glencore, down 25.75p to 327.8p, easyJet, down 20.3p to 497.3p, JD Sports, down 2.86p to 81.12p, Anglo American, down 83p to 2370p, and Ashtead, down 161p to 4947p.