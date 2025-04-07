FTSE dives to year-low as global market turmoil continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Global stock markets tumbled further on Monday as US President Donald Trump threatened to escalate his tariff measures against China during a volatile trading session.

London’s top stocks slid to their weakest level for more than a year on Monday as traders digested growing concerns over a potential global recession.

The FTSE 100 fell by 4.38% to 7,702.08, its lowest closing price since March last year, at the end of trading.

Meanwhile, the value of the pound dropped against both the dollar and euro.

The US’s S&P 500 had major swings on Monday during a choppy session but was around 1% lower when European markets closed, while the Dow Jones index was down 1.52%.

It came after a breathless opening to US markets, which saw stocks drop sharply before swinging higher and ultimately returning to declines after conflicting reports over tariff plans.

The movements were reverberating across European markets – losses on the UK’s FTSE 100 briefly eased, before sharpening again in line with the US’s benchmark index.

Hopes that US President Donald Trump could delay his tariffs were raised on Monday, although he stood by the plans overnight and claimed other countries had been “taking advantage” of the US.

Some reports that he could suspend tariffs on all countries except China were swiftly dismissed by the White House on X, formerly Twitter.

Donald Trump then announced plans to hit China with even harsher tariffs if they fail to back down from the retaliatory tariff measures the country announced over the weekend.

The prospect of a trade war between the US and China pushed the main European stock markets even lower by the close of trading.

Stock markets plunged overnight in Asia as the fallout from the tariff announcements enters its second week.

Asian stocks across the board sank to new lows after Mr Trump said he would not back down on his sweeping import taxes unless countries even out their trade with the US.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index, which tracks the country’s top 225 listed companies, closed 7.8% lower to hit its lowest level since about November 2021.

China’s Shanghai Composite, which tracks the movement of shares on the country’s main stock exchange, dropped more than 7%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index plunged by more than 13% in its worst day since 1997.

The UK’s top stock index, the FTSE 100, on Friday suffered its biggest single-day decline since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Trump said overnight on Monday that he did not want global markets to fall, but that he was not concerned about the major sell-off, adding: “Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”

Mr Trump, who spent the weekend in Florida playing golf, announced a range of tariffs on countries around the world last week, including a 10% “baseline” rate on all the US’s trading partners, which came into effect on Saturday.

China’s reciprocal 34% tariff on US exports to China will come into force on Thursday.