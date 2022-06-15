Fuel prices jump by more than 1p per litre to new highs

Fuel prices jumped by more than 1p per litre in just a day to reach new record highs.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 186.6p, according to data firm Experian.

The average price of diesel hit a new high of 192.5p per litre.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “New records in the average price of petrol have been set every day for the last month with a litre rising 21p, which has added more than £11 to a tank.

“RAC analysis of the cost of wholesale diesel shows it appears to be heading inexorably towards a previously unthinkable average of £2 a litre.

“Drivers appear to be up against the wall when it comes to high fuel prices, especially as the pound has lost so much ground on the dollar in the last week, which is bad news as fuel is traded in dollars.

“We hope the Government will now accept that it is the dramatic rise in wholesale prices that has led to forecourt misery for millions and act to ease their financial pain.”