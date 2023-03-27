Jump to content

Full list of Barclays branches set for closure

The branches are closing at sites in England and Wales.

August Graham
Monday 27 March 2023 16:36
Barclays has announced the closure of another 14 branches (PA)
(PA Archive)

Barclays has announced the closure of another 14 branches in England and Wales as the business joins rivals in scaling back its network.

So far this year all banks have said that they will remove 132 branches from the UK’s streets.

Here is a list of all 14 branches that Barclays plans to axe:

Llandeilo, Rhosmaen Street – June 23Mold, High St – June 30Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Station Street – June 30Tiverton, Fore Street – June 28Honiton, High Street – June 23Caterham, The Square – June 23Wallington, Woodcote Road – June 28Folkestone, Sandgate Road – June 23Chippenham, Market Place – June 23Holmes Chapel, The Square – June 27Holmfirth, Victoria Square – June 23Bootle, Stanley Road – June 30Loughton, High Road – June 22Cambridge, Chesterton Road – June 28

