Full list of branch closures announced by Lloyds

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 44 branches across England and Wales.

These are the 29 Lloyds Bank and 15 Halifax branches which are to shut:

– Lloyds branches:

Bournemouth WestbourneCardiff RumneyLeeds HorsforthNorthwoodStony (Stafford)Church Village (Pontypridd)Morley (Leeds)London Regent StreetLondon Berkeley SquareLondon Kentish TownLondon Gants HillOakham (East Midlands)BrixhamQuinton (Birmingham)MildenhallFavershamBrighton Preston CircusHalstead (Essex)Holsworthy (Devon)Henley-on-ThamesHendonKempston (near Bedford)TowcesterTadley (Hampshire)BromboroughCheltenham Bath RoadHaslemereNewport MaindeeSedgley Dudley (Staffordshire)

– Halifax branches:

Manchester Cross StreetPlaistow West HamCheshamChertseyFleetHarpendenPotters BarKenilworthHinckleyMarket HarboroughUpminsterRugeleyCheshuntPinnerChesterfield Central Pavilion