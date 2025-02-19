Furniture chain to cut jobs to ‘ensure viability’ amid national insurance hike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s largest furniture retailer is making redundancies in response to “challenges” facing businesses in the sector.

Sterling Furniture group, which employs around 400 staff, says it made the decision in response to the upcoming increase to employer national insurance contributions.

It is currently unclear how many jobs are at risk, but the company said it is acting to “safeguard” its future.

The company was founded in 1974 by George Knowles and currently has seven stores, in Tillicoultry, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Dunfermline, Uddingston and Dundee.

A spokesperson for Sterling Furniture said: “In response to challenges in the evolving retail landscape, including the additional tax burden announced in the recent Budget, we have been forced to take difficult decisions to safeguard the future of the company.

“Regrettably, after conducting a comprehensive review of our operations and staffing levels, we have determined that restructuring and redundancies are necessary to ensure our long-term viability and success.

“The wellbeing of the affected staff is our main priority, and we fully acknowledge the impact these redundancies will have.

“We will do everything possible to minimise job losses and, where feasible, support employees in exploring alternative roles within the organisation. We are committed to helping them through this process to ensure a smooth transition.”