Galaxy cuts chocolate bar size in latest ‘shrinkflation’ to hit shoppers

Galaxy has cut the size of its chocolate bars while raising the price in another example of so-called ‘shrinkflation’.

The chocolate brand, owned by food conglomerate Mars Inc, has reduced the weight of its Smooth Milk bars from 110g to 100g.

The price has also increased to £1.25 in Tesco, up from 99p for the 110g version last July.

A Galaxy spokesman said: “We have been actively trying to find ways to absorb the rising costs of raw materials and operations, as we know the increase in the cost of living has impacted both consumers and businesses across the UK.

“Unfortunately, the growing pressures mean that more needs to be done. Reducing the size of our products is not a decision we have taken lightly but it is necessary for shoppers to still be able to enjoy their favourite Galaxy treats without compromising on quality or taste.”

Shrinkflation has become increasingly widespread as manufacturers battle with soaring wholesale costs, with food inflation peaking at 19.1% in March, according to government figures.

A survey by consumer group Which? in July found two thirds had noticed shrinkflation on everyday products, including Lurpak butter and Whiskas cat food.

Consumers said chocolate was the item they noticed most was coming in smaller portions, mentioning Penguin multipacks, which now include seven biscuits rather than eight, and Quality Street tubs, which have shrunk from 650g to 600g.