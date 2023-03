Gambling Commission fines 32Red and Platinum Gaming £7.1m

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Online gambling operators 32Red and Platinum Gaming – both part of Kindred Group – have been fined £7.1 million for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures, the Gambling Commission said.

32 Red Limited, which runs 32red.com, will pay £4,195,655 and Platinum Gaming Limited, which runs unibet.co.uk, will pay £2,937,599.

Both have also received an official warning following the Gambling Commission investigation.

32Red’s social responsibility failures included failing to identify customers at risk of harm based on their session times, and not having effective enough controls to identify and protect potential problem gamblers.

These failures highlight clearly that both operators failed to interact with customers in a way which minimises the risk of them experiencing harms associated with gambling Kay Roberts, Gambling Commission

One customer was allowed to deposit £43,000 and lose £36,000 within seven days, the commission said.

Some self-excluded or blocked customers were able to register on Platinum Gaming after being blocked or self-excluded on the 32Red platform, and Platinum Gaming also failed to identify and interact with customers who may have been experiencing harm.

Gambling Commission Kay Roberts said: “These failures highlight clearly that both operators failed to interact with customers in a way which minimises the risk of them experiencing harms associated with gambling.

“Our investigations also showed that policies and procedures were overlooked, both around customer accounts and anti-money laundering practices.

“Ultimately, it is an example which all gambling operators should take notice of to ensure they protect customers at all times.”

Kindred Group chief executive Henrik Tjarnstrom said: “While we accept the outcome, and the acknowledgment that we have already taken significant steps to strengthen our processes, we also recognise that we need to work even harder to ensure a safe and compliant business.

“We appreciate the Commission’s clear recognition that our operations are in an improving position and that we remain fit to hold an operating licence.

“Our commitment to reducing gambling harm across our platforms is a key part of our ‘journey towards zero’ ambition – and we are redoubling our efforts to ensure we continue that progress.”