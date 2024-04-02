Gaming Realms sees profits jump after record year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mobile games developer Gaming Realms has cheered a 47% surge in annual profits after notching up record sales thanks to further global releases of its Slingo franchise.

The group, which develops and distributes Slingo games worldwide, reported pre-tax profits of £5.2 million for 2023, up from £3.5 million in 2022.

It saw revenues jump 26% to £23.4 million over the year.

We are now licensing our games into 20 regulated markets and have launched with 44 partners in the year and have 75 live games which demonstrates the scale of our content licensing business Mark Segal, Gaming Realms

The firm’s content licensing sales lifted 26% in North America last year, helped higher as more states allowed online gaming, while growth stood at an even higher 33% elsewhere.

It added that 2024 had got off to a “promising start”, with sales up 20% year-on-year in the first two months.

The group forecast further growth over 2024 as it expands globally, with 14 new partners added so far this year to operate its games, including Livescore and DAZN in the UK, Bet365 in Ontario and Entain in Spain.

It has also released three new Slingo games so far this year, including Slingo Hot Roll and China Shores Slingo.

Mark Segal, chief executive of Gaming Realms, said: “We are now licensing our games into 20 regulated markets and have launched with 44 partners in the year and have 75 live games which demonstrates the scale of our content licensing business.”

On the outlook, he added: “With this momentum, we are excited to continue delivering further game launches, new partner deals and, with planned launches in West Virginia and Greece, expanding our global footprint even further.”

The group also released a raft of titles over 2023, such as Slingo Cleopatra with gambling giant IGT, while it also collaborated with two of the best known video game brands with Slingo Space Invaders and Tetris Slingo.