Gas prices shot up 31% in last week of July – ONS
On July 31, the average price for gas increased by 31% to 9.8p per kilowatt hour, National Grid reported.
Gas prices shot up nearly a third in the last week of July to reach the highest average cost since mid-March, according to new data.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that the National Grid saw the average price for gas increased by 31% to 9.8p per kilowatt hour over the week to July 31.
Energy prices have risen significantly in recent months with prices surging by two thirds in the first week of March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Prices have been rising steadily since mid-May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.
It comes as energy giant BP revealed its second-quarter profits more than trebled to reach a 14-year high, sparking anger from political groups over energy companies’ soaring earnings.
Spending on car fuel jumped 9% in the week to July 31 compared to the previous week, ONS’s report found.
It was also a 54% increase on the previous year and more than double the average amount spent in February 2020 before the pandemic struck.
Fuel prices hit their highest-ever levels earlier this summer as the UK’s cost-of-living crisis worsened.
But major retailers are still increasing their petrol prices despite wholesale costs of unleaded petrol dropping, the RAC said this week.
Retail spending also jumped 18% in the last week of July compared to the previous week as people hit the shops during the schools holidays.
Meanwhile, spending on entertainment increased 10% in the same period but remained the only sector where people have cut spending since before the pandemic.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.