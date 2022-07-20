Go-ahead for new nuclear power station
Development consent has been granted for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk.
A multibillion-pound project to build a new nuclear power station has been given the go-ahead.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said development consent was granted for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk.
It is intended that Sizewell C will generate enough low-carbon electricity to supply six million homes.
The application was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate by NNB Nuclear Generation in May 2020 and accepted for examination the following month.
The inspectorate’s chief executive, Sarah Richards, said: “The Planning Inspectorate has now examined more than 100 nationally significant infrastructure projects since the Planning Act 2008 process was introduced, ensuring local communities have had the opportunity of being involved in the examination of projects that may affect them.
“This examination took place during the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions, and the examining authority worked hard to ensure that local people, the local authorities – East Suffolk District and Suffolk County Council – and other interested parties were able to fully participate.
“The examining authority listened and gave full consideration to local views and the evidence gathered during the examination before making its recommendation.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.