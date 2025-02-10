Google and OpenAI back new online safety tools to combat child sexual abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google, OpenAI and children’s gaming platform Roblox are among the firms backing a new initiative to provide free online safety tools to firms around the globe.

The initiative, known as Robust Open Online Safety Tools (Roost), will help firms otherwise unable to afford or build their own safety mechanisms gain access to technology to help detect, review and report child sexual abuse material, and use AI to help power other safety features.

The scheme has also been backed by former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, online messaging platform Discord and several academic and research organisations, and was announced during the first day of the AI Action Summit in Paris.

The summit is hosting world leaders, tech firms and academics for a range of talks on the future of AI and how the technology can be used in a range of fields including sustainability and safety, as well as how it could impact society.

Mr Schmidt said the scheme “addresses a critical need to accelerate innovation in online child safety and AI by providing small companies and non-profits access to technologies they currently lack”.

He said the “collaborative, open-source approach” would help “foster innovation”, and help create a “safer internet for everyone”.

The summit is being attended by tech figures including Google boss Sundar Pichai and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, as well as a number of world leaders and senior figures including US Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with many nations looking to use the summit to showcase their own potential leadership of the AI space.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has chosen not to attend the two-day summit, but Technology Secretary Peter Kyle is in Paris to represent the UK and said he would be using the trip to encourage more investment in the UK’s AI infrastructure and “cement our position as an AI pioneer”.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the summit, announced ahead of its opening on Monday that companies were planning to invest around £91 billion in AI projects in France in the coming years.