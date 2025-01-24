Google to boost fight against fake reviews in deal with competition watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google has agreed to implement new rules to clamp down on fake reviews after the UK’s competition watchdog launched an investigation into the tech giant on the issue.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the US firm had agreed to sanction UK businesses that have boosted their star rating with fake reviews, and to sanction people who have written fake reviews for UK businesses.

Google is one of the most used review platforms in the world, with links to businesses often appearing alongside a star rating in Google search results, and the CMA said the changes the firm had agreed to meant it was now “leading the way” in tackling fake reviews.

The CMA said the agreement comes after it launched an investigation into the tech giant over concerns it may have been breaching consumer law by failing to take sufficient action to protect people from fake reviews, including not doing enough to detect and remove fake reviews, act on suspicious behaviour patterns or adequately sanction both businesses and individuals who took part in fake review activity.

To address the CMA’s concerns, it said Google had now committed to take rigorous steps to detect and remove fake reviews, hand out bans to people – regardless of their location – who are found to have repeatedly posted fake reviews, introduce warning alerts to Google profiles of businesses found to have suspicious review activity and implement easier reporting tools for consumers to flag concerns.

The regulator said Google had committed to reporting to the CMA over a three-year period to monitor its compliance.

Sarah Cardell, CMA chief executive, said: “When it comes to tackling fake reviews, Google is leading the way.

“Left unchecked, fake reviews damage people’s trust and leave businesses who do the right thing at a disadvantage.”

She added: “The changes we’ve secured from Google ensure robust processes are in place, so people can have confidence in reviews and make the best possible choices.

“They also help to create a level-playing field for fair dealing firms.

“This is a matter of fairness – for both business and consumers – and we encourage the entire sector to take note.”

A Google spokesperson said: “Our longstanding investments to combat fraudulent content help us block millions of fake reviews yearly – often before they ever get published.

“Our work with regulators around the world, including the CMA, is part of our ongoing efforts to fight fake content and bad actors.