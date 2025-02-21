Government posts record borrowing surplus in January amid rise in tax receipts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain notched up a record Government borrowing surplus in January, according to official figures, but higher spending figures piled more pressure on the Chancellor ahead of the Spring statement.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there was a public sector net borrowing surplus of £15.4 billion last month.

It is more than the surplus seen a year ago and is the largest since monthly records began in 1993.

The Government typically sees a budget surplus – which takes place when tax revenue received is larger than government spending – in January thanks to self-assessment tax payments.

The figures come as Ms Reeves prepares to deliver the Spring statement, a key Government spending review similar to the Budget, in March.

Despite the larger surplus, the Government had still borrowed £12.8 billion more than the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast for the 10 months to January.

The higher spending could increase pressure on Ms Reeves to either raise taxes further or cut public spending in the upcoming March fiscal statement.

The ONS said spending on public services, benefits and debt interest all increased since January 2024.

The surplus was boosted by lower debt repayment costs for the Treasury, after the retail price index, a measure of inflation, showed a smaller-than-forecast rise.

ONS deputy director for public sector finances Jessica Barnaby said: “While the public finances are often in surplus in January, this year saw the biggest monthly surplus on record, with high January self-assessment receipts bolstering income.

“However, over the financial year to date as a whole, borrowing was still up on last year and was the fourth-highest on record for the year to date.”

Combined tax income from self-assessment and Capital Gains Tax were about 10% more than last year, at £36.2 billion.

But Government borrowing also rose to £118.2 billion, about £11.6 billion more than the same point last year and the fourth-highest on record for this point in the year.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said the Government is “committed to delivering economic stability and meeting our non-negotiable fiscal rules”.

Alex Kerr, UK economist at Capital Economics, said the figures “underline the difficult choices (Chancellor Rachel Reeves) faces”.

“While there is increasing pressure on the government to commit to higher defence spending, the OBR is likely to conclude that the Chancellor’s headroom against her fiscal rules has been wiped out and she will probably need to tighten fiscal policy as a result.”