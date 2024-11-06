Government-backed bank lends millions to people without jobs, data shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A UK Government-backed business bank has lent about £60 million to thousands of people who have been unemployed or out of work over the past decade, new data shows.

People who have faced redundancy, retirees and students are among those to have been offered a loan to start a business.

The British Business Bank (BBB) unveiled the lending data from its Start Up Loans programme.

More than £44 million has been lent to nearly 5,000 people who were unemployed when they applied since the programme began in 2012.

A further £16 million has gone to those who were economically inactive – such as students, stay-at-home parents or retirees – meaning they were out of work and not looking for a job.

The Start Up Loans scheme, which has a 6% yearly interest rate fixed to its loans, gets its funding from the Government’s Department for Business and Trade, and therefore is backed by UK taxpayers.

It says it targets under-represented groups who are excluded from mainstream finance to help them start businesses by offering unsecured personal loans.

Start Up Loans managing director Richard Bearman said the bank has a “higher risk appetite” for lending to people who are out of work than typical high street lenders.

“Someone unemployed with healthy savings and no mortgage or rent obligations is more likely to get any kind of loan for starting a business than a recent bankrupt,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s nuanced. It is about balancing risks and ensuring affordability.”

The Government announced a “Get Britain Working” package ahead of the autumn Budget, with £240 million allocated to local services with the aim of getting people back into work.

Labour has also previously promised reforms to help the “lockdown generation” get back into employment, with plans to support those who can work with greater opportunities.

Mr Bearman said: “Many economically inactive individuals have a wealth of industry experience that’s valuable for starting or growing a business, particularly those who are re-entering the workforce after retirement, or after a period of illness.

“Just because someone is not in employment doesn’t mean they should miss out on the opportunity to become an entrepreneur.”