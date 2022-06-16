Grant Shapps: ‘Rail strikes designed to inflict damage at worst possible time’

Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed during strikes on June 21, 23 and 25.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 16 June 2022 11:06
Next week’s rail strikes are ‘designed to inflict damage at the worst possible time’, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Next week’s rail strikes are ‘designed to inflict damage at the worst possible time’, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Next week’s rail strikes are “designed to inflict damage at the worst possible time”, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The Cabinet minister described the industrial action as an attempt to “derail reforms that are critical”.

Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed during strikes on June 21, 23 and 25 by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

In case the unions haven’t noticed, the world has changed

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

Transport for London (TfL) also “strongly encouraged” people not to travel on London Underground on June 21 because of a 24-hour walkout by the RMT and Unite.

Recommended

The disputes have flared over pay, jobs and conditions.

In a speech at a train depot in north London, Mr Shapps said: “These strikes are not only a bid to derail reforms that are critical to the network’s future, and designed to inflict damage at the worst possible time, they are also an incredible act of self-harm by the union leadership.

“Make no mistake, unlike the past 25 years, when rising passenger demand year after year was taken for granted by the industry, today the railway is in a fight.

“It’s not only competing against other forms of public and private transport. It’s in a battle with Zoom, Teams and remote working.

“In case the unions haven’t noticed, the world has changed.”

Mr Shapps said rail strikes are “alienating” passengers and freight customers.

He issued an appeal to rail workers, saying he believes they are “less militant” than their union leaders.

“Don’t risk striking yourselves out of a job,” he said.

“Don’t pitch yourselves against the public.

“Let’s fix this situation and get back to building a better railway.”

Mr Shapps admitted the strikes are “going to cause misery”.

He said the Government is planning to introduce a “range of options” to respond to future industrial action, including on the use of agency workers.

Recommended

He also said “we will ensure season ticket holders will be able to claim full compensation on strike days”.

This will be in place during next week’s industrial action.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in