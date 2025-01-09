Greggs joins list of high street stores to warn it will raise prices this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greggs has warned that the rising cost of employing people will result in price rises across its range as it said “lower consumer confidence” late last year had hit sales. Other high street retailers have issued the same guidance for 2025, with clothes shop Next suggesting prices will rise one per cent.

The bakery chain said “employment costs will result in further overall cost inflation, although wage increases should provide support to consumers”.

Greggs was one of more than 70 businesses that wrote to Chancellor Rachel Reeves last year to warn that changes announced in the October Budget meant price hikes were a “certainty”.

Despite posting record revenue last year, shares dropped up to nine per cent in morning trading after their announcement, wiping more than £200m off the market cap of the London Stock Exchange-listed company.

The FTSE 250 firm added on Thursday: “Greggs has demonstrated its ability to mitigate cost inflation in recent years whilst retaining its value leadership, and we are confident we can continue to do so.

It comes as Greggs’ fourth quarter sales grew 2.5% as it pointed to a “more challenging market backdrop” in the second half of the year.

The result for the quarter ending December means Greggs made £2 billion in annual revenue for the first time ever in 2024, an 11.3% rise compared to 2023.

But sales, including its famous sausage rolls and Festive Bakes over the Christmas period, came in behind growth of 5% in the previous quarter.

Chief executive Roisin Currie said that lower consumer confidence “continues to impact high-street footfall and expenditure”.

But she added: “Our value-for-money offer and the quality of our freshly prepared food and drink position us well to meet the headwinds we expect to see in the year ahead, and we remain confident in the significant long-term opportunity for growth.”