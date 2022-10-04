Greggs ups its prices for third time this year
The bakery chain said that the national price of its sausage roll was now £1.15, up from £1.10 in May and £1.05 at the start of the year.
Greggs has raised prices on its sausage rolls and other baked goods for the third time this year.
The bakery chain said that the national price of its sausage roll is now £1.15.
The company had previously hiked prices to £1.05 in early January and £1.10 in May.
Greggs has also upped the price of certain meal deals, including its lunchtime deal and its hot evening deal by 5p or 10p.
However, its popular breakfast deal – which includes a breakfast roll and a hot drink – has not changed in price, Greggs said.
Greggs has battled with significant cost inflation which is estimated to reach 9% this year.
Rising costs of raw materials, production, labour and energy have all hit the retailer which has been forced to up the prices of its food to absorb some of the cost shocks.
The chain, which prides itself on its value for money, said that its low-cost meals were appealing to people facing significant cost-of-living pressures.
Its chief executive, Roisin Currie, said that it is a “very worrying time” for many households so it is important to “shout about” its value meals in case people do not know about them.
She added Greggs had secured good coverage on its key commodities and energy which is why it has not needed to change its inflation outlook as it enters the last quarter of the year.
The previous two sets of price rises did not seem to dampen the group’s sales, which jumped 15% in the latest quarter.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.