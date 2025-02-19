Group of Thames Water creditors lose alternative restructuring plan bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An alternative plan to restructure Thames Water cannot be put to creditors for approval, a High Court judge has ruled, a day after he rubber-stamped a scheme proposed by the utility.

Mr Justice Leech said on Wednesday that there was “no reasonable probability” that convening meetings of creditors to approve the second plan, put forward by a group of the utility’s Class B creditors, would serve “any useful purpose”.

It comes a day after the same judge sanctioned a restructuring plan put forward by the company, known as the “company plan”, which involves injecting up to £3 billion in loans to keep the firm – England’s biggest water company – afloat.

The press and public interest in this case makes it important, it seems to me, that the Court of Appeal should have the opportunity to scrutinise the decision and exercise of my discretion Mr Justice Leech

Westonbirt Fund LP, a member of an ad hoc group of Thames Water’s Class B creditors, had proposed an alternative plan, which its barristers claimed in written submissions was “substantially similar” to the company plan but included “better economic terms”.

But Mr Justice Leech dismissed the bid to allow the plan to be put to creditors at a hearing in London.

The Class B creditors, as well as Liberal Democrat MP Charlie Maynard, are separately challenging the decision to approve the company plan at the Court of Appeal, which the judge said will “serve a useful purpose, even if the B plan can’t be pursued”.

The company plan sanctioned on Tuesday allows the utility to keep running into 2026, with £1.5 billion of funding made available, and a further £1.5 billion potentially accessible.

But the deal also comes with an unusually high 9.75% interest rate, plus fees, which over the 2.5-year life of the loan could result in about £800 million in extra payments to lenders, experts have said.

The loan is being provided by a group of Thames Water’s senior creditors, a group of hedge funds, banks and other big investment firms that it already owes about £11.5 billion, including Abrdn, M&G, Elliott Management and Invesco.

A hearing earlier in February heard that the company was likely to enter special administration if its scheme was not approved.

In his judgment on Tuesday, Mr Justice Leech said the costs of finance and adviser fees in the case were “eye-watering”, but that “there is a public policy in favour of rescuing the Thames Water Group”.

But he gave Mr Maynard, who had told the court that Thames Water should be placed into special administration, and the Class B creditors permission to appeal against his decision, stating: “The press and public interest in this case makes it important, it seems to me, that the Court of Appeal should have the opportunity to scrutinise the decision and exercise of my discretion.

Mark Phillips KC, for Westonbirt Fund LP, said on Wednesday it gave “serious consideration as to whether or not we should pull the alternative plan” following Tuesday’s ruling.

But he said “after careful thought” they decided to put their plan before the court to “provide a safety net for the company” if the Court of Appeal overturned approval of the company plan, as otherwise, the utility would be “without any interim financing solution”.

He added: “The question now is whether at that point there should be a potential alternative to avoid (special administration).”

The plan is a mole, it is a pest, it needs to be exterminated and that is very much what we are inviting Your Lordship to do and take that chance Andrew de Mestre KC

Lawyers for Thames Water Utilities Holdings Ltd, the parent company of Thames Water Group, opposed the alternative plan being put to creditors.

Andrew de Mestre KC, for TWUH, compared the alternative plan to a game of whack-a-mole, stating: “Every time something is suggested, it raises all of these other problems”.

He said: “The plan is a mole, it is a pest, it needs to be exterminated and that is very much what we are inviting Your Lordship to do and take that chance.”

Adam Al-Attar KC, for the Class A creditors, also opposed the alternative plan, stating it was “impossible to implement”.