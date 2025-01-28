Halfords raises profit outlook but warns of uncertainty after Budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retailer Halfords has said profits are set to be better than forecast thanks to a recent recovery in trading, but warned of an uncertain consumer outlook after the tax-raising Budget.

The car parts-to-bicycles company said retail trading rebounded over Christmas, with like-for-like sales jumping 13.1% in December.

The group added that motoring ranges also benefited from colder weather since the start of the year, with comparable sales up 5.5% so far in January.

Shares surged by more than a fifth in Tuesday morning trading as Halfords said it now expects full-year underlying pre-tax profits of between £32 million and £37 million, compared with the analyst consensus of £28.3 million.

But it warned: “Despite the recent positive performance, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the outlook for the UK consumer in light of measures introduced by the autumn Budget, which take effect from April.”

The group revealed in November that it faces around an extra £23 million in wage costs after the Government’s move to announce a rise in national insurance contributions and the minimum wage from April.

“While the impact of changes to the minimum wage and national insurance contributions are relatively easy to quantify… their effects on the demand environment and health of the broader economy are harder to predict,” Halfords said.

It signalled again that prices will rise as a result of cost pressures across its Autocentres arm as it said it expects to see “inflation passed through on managed services”.

The trading in its third quarter covering the festive period saw like-for-like sales growth across both retail and Autocentres, which marked an improvement after a flat performance in the first half.

It saw pre-tax profits fall 23.3% to £17.8 million in the six months to September 27, down 1.4% on an underlying basis.

In its latest update, Halfords said: “In recent months we have seen an improvement in trading alongside continued progress on a number of key initiatives, including our pricing and promotion strategies and cost reduction measures.”